CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Made in Clovis event, which is part of ClovisFest, is coming back for its third year, giving residents who invented a product or service to show them off.

Tech experts, crafters, tinkerers, food artisans, hobbyists, engineers, science buffs, artists, students, and commercial organizations are encouraged to participate to show off their items, inventions, or ideas in the categories of technology, food, crafts, and more.

Officials say there is going to be a kid’s section for those under 18 years old. For kids’ registration, click here or email cbffresnoclovis@gmail.com.

Clovis officials say the event is not limited to just start-ups. Existing businesses are also invited to participate.

“Made In Clovis is a great opportunity for up-and-coming entrepreneurs to sell their products, interact with the public and gain valuable feedback that will help them succeed,” said Shawn Miller, City of Clovis Business Development Manager. “Participants from the past two years have gone on to great success that was ignited by participating in the Made In Clovis event.”

Accepted participants will receive a booth space in the Made in Clovis section of ClovisFest at a minimal cost. During the event, selected participants will be visited by local business leaders, mentors, city officials, and entrepreneurs who will evaluate each participant and select several to receive follow-up mentoring, training, and resources to further expand their business/invention or idea.

Participants will be featured in a special section of ClovisFest in Old Town Clovis on September 23 and 24.

For more information, including an application to participate, you can click here. For questions, call (559) 299-7366 or email events@clovischamber.com.