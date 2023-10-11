FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the family of 73-year-old Secundino Anaya of Mendota.

Deputies say Anaya passed away in the hospital on Oct. 7.

The coroner’s staff says they have searched numerous personal records but have not been able to locate any relatives.

Officials say it is necessary they locate immediate family so they can release the body and allow Anaya to have a proper burial.

Anyone with any information about Anaya is asked to contact the Coroner’s Office at (559) 600-3400.