MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Family members of a 74-year-old man in Merced County are being sought so he can have a proper burial, the Merced County Coroner’s Office announced on Friday.

The Merced County Coroner’s Office says they need the public’s help to find the family family of 74-year-old Gilbert Suarez.

Gilbert Suarez. Courtesy: The Merced County Coroner’s Office.

The Merced County Coroner’s Office says they have searched numerous personal records, but their attempts to find his family have been unsuccessful. They say it is crucial to locate the immediate family members so they can release the body and allow Gilbert to have a proper burial.

The Merced County Coroner’s Office encourages anyone with more information regarding Gilbert’s family members to contact them at (209) 385-7639.