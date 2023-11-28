FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is nationally recognized as “National Day of Giving.”

The Foundation for Fresno Unified Schools is asking residents to participate in Giving Tuesday to help fund students and support student scholarships.

Fresno Unified says nearly 83% of students need financial assistance to pursue postsecondary education.

“Giving Tuesday is a fantastic and fun way to invest in our students, by helping them achieve

their college dreams through scholarship support,” said Superintendent Bob Nelson.

The goal for Nov. 28 according to Fresno Unified is to attract 150 donors per region for a total of 1,200 donors. If you would like to donate, click here to open the link.