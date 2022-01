FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One local pastor is reflecting on the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and what the holiday represents in 2022 in the Central Valley.

Pastor Paul Binion of the Westside Church of God calls Fresno home, but he was born in Birmingham, Alabama, and grew up in the American south in the 1950s and 1960s. He says his father made the decision to move to California, primarily to get away from the region's racial tension at the time.