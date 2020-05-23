Helmet-cam captures two-alarm garage fire in Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Two homes in Fresno’s Tower District suffered significant damage Friday after a two-alarm fire swept through the structures, according to Fresno Fire.

Crews say the fire started on the outside of a garage shortly after 6:30 p.m. in the area of Pine and Safford. Helmet-cam video shared by the department shows the fire quickly being extinguished. Around 40 personnel responded to the blaze.

“The challenges the crews faced when they initially arrived were the winds as you can see,” said Fresno Fire’s Shane Brown. “Heavy winds drive the fire quickly, they didn’t have some power lines that went down near the structure.”

Five adults and a child were displaced by the fire. An investigation is underway.

