FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be stopping in Fresno this weekend.

The announcement on Facebook confirmed that the Fresno appearance will be on Saturday between 10:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. at Fashion Fair Mall in the Outdoor Village by Michael Kors.

Organizers say Hello Kitty fans can “pick up some supercute treats and merch.”

As well as Hello Kitty-themed macaroons, cookies and madeleines, customers will also be able to get their hands on exclusive limited-edition collectibles including: