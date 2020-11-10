‘Hello Kitty Cafe’ stops in Fresno this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The ‘Hello Kitty Cafe’ will be making a stop in Fresno this weekend.

The truck-based cafe will be set up at Fashion Fair, in the Outdoor Village near Michael Kors, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Due to the pandemic, officials say they will be taking extra precautions to keep customers safe. Anyone who feels sick is asked to stay home.

Customers will be treated to new exclusive goodies and limited-edition

collectibles, including:

Hello Kitty Cafe Cookie Plush

Hand-Decorated Cookie Sets

Sprinkle Mugs

Madeleine Cookie Sets

Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Totes

Enamel Pin Sets

