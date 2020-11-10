‘Hello Kitty Cafe’ stops in Fresno this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The ‘Hello Kitty Cafe’ will be making a stop in Fresno this weekend.
The truck-based cafe will be set up at Fashion Fair, in the Outdoor Village near Michael Kors, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Due to the pandemic, officials say they will be taking extra precautions to keep customers safe. Anyone who feels sick is asked to stay home.
Customers will be treated to new exclusive goodies and limited-edition
collectibles, including:
- Hello Kitty Cafe Cookie Plush
- Hand-Decorated Cookie Sets
- Sprinkle Mugs
- Madeleine Cookie Sets
- Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Totes
- Enamel Pin Sets
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.