TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies are at the Friant Fern Canal searching for a man who reportedly fell in.

Deputies were called to the canal near Orange Cove where investigators found that a man had fallen into the water and gone under.

A dive team is en route to the scene and a helicopter is searching for the man from the air.

This is a developing story, stay with YourCentralValley.com for updates.