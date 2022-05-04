FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people had to be rescued by a helicopter, after their watercraft flipped in the San Joaquin River, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Department.

Around 1:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office received calls about a capsized canoe on the San Joaquin River.

Two men had launched their boat from Lost Lake and later flipped.

The men had life jackets but were not wearing them at the time of the incident according to the sheriff’s office.

The men were able to get out of the water to safety on an island but were stranded. They also were unable to cross the river due to the flowing water.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter was able to land and transport the two men back to the Lost Lake Campgrounds.

No injuries were reported in the incident, according to the sheriff’s office.