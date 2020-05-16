Helicopter rescue for 18-year-old who fell down a ravine in Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A rescue effort has begun to retrieve an 18-year-old who fell around 50 feet down a ravine Friday in Three Rivers, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say a CHP helicopter attempted to rescue the man but it was unsuccessful. NAS Lemoore’s Search and Rescue has been requested to assist.

No other information was immediately available.

