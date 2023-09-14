BIOLA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A helicopter made an emergency landing in Biola on Thursday.

The helicopter, which appeared to be a military vehicle, made the emergency landing in the area of 5th Street and G Street in Biola. Video from the scene shows the helicopter on a dirt lot. The area surrounding the emergency landing site is residential, with a North Central Fire Protection District fire station nearby.

Video from the scene shows that the helicopter landed safely. Two people, one in camouflage clothing, were seen outside the helicopter speaking to each other.

The cause of the emergency landing has not been officially released. The helicopter was repaired and was able to take off shortly afterward.

No injuries were reported.