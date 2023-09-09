SIERRA NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A contracted helicopter crashed in the Sierra National Forest Saturday afternoon, according to the National Forest Service.

Forest officials say the incident occurred around 1:45 p.m. near the Teakettle Experimental Forest.

The CalFire exclusive use contract helicopter was working on a Tea Fire in the High Sierra District of the Sierra National Forest, according to rangers.

Officials say SkyLife and emergency medical services were dispatched to the scene. It is unknown if anyone other than the pilot was in the helicopter.

The extent of injuries and cause of the crash is also unknown at this time.

Sierra National Fores says the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified as the incident undergoes investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released as it is received.