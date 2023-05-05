KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hej! Hejsan! The City of Kingsburg is getting ready to celebrate its Scandinavian heritage at the Swedish Festival 2023 edition.

This family-friendly event will take place on May 18 – May 20. Organizers with the Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce say there will be fun activities, food, entertainment and a grand parade in downtown Kingsburg.

Attendants are encouraged to participate on Thursday evening’s offering of the traditional meal of Swedish yellow pea soup and Swedish Pancakes with a lingonberry topping.

Additionally, the Kingsburg Swedish Dancers will be performing on the downtown stage – and the new queen will be crowned.

Food and specialty vendors will line the streets of downtown Kingsburg on Saturday and the Grand Parade begins at 10:30 a.m.

In the afternoon there will be music and dancing. The evening will offer carnival games and more trucks in the Memorial Park with an ABBA tribute concert.