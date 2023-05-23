MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County Sheriff closed the San Joaquin River Monday, for the first time after a historically wet start to the year.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office says it’s a significant risk to anyone who goes near the river.

“If you lose your footing on a steep or slick bank you can wind up in the water. You can lose fine motor skills within 10-15 seconds and succumb to hypothermia within an hour,” said Lt. Robert Blehm, part of the Madera County Sheriff’s Office’s dive team.

Blehm says the San Joaquin River is now closed from the Friant Dam all the way to the Madera-Merced County line.

He said as Friant Dam tries to make room for more snow melt, it’s releasing between 9,000 and 10,000 cubic feet of water per second.

“That represents over half a million pounds of force coming out of the dam every second,” Lt. Blehm said.

Now deputies have begun to actively patrol for anyone on, or nearby the water, as they look to enforce the closures and notify everyone of just how dangerous it is.

“Areas along the San Joaquin River are home to some of our unhoused population. So we have an unhoused liaison unit that’s staffed with a deputy. And he’s been doing his best to notify those people,” said Lt. Blehm.

Madera County has had one drowning this year in April at Bass Lake, with one search and rescue on the San Joaquin River so far this year.

Since 2017, the sheriff’s office says there has been one reported fatality on the river, with 16 calls for service but it’s hard to look past the timing of the river closure, following the tragic death of a pair of Fresno siblings this past weekend on the Kings River.

“I would ask people to look at the events of Fresno County. Please heed the closures they’re there for a reason. I will stress that anybody that is found in violation of those closures stands a very real risk of being charged,” said Lt. Blehm.

As Memorial Day Weekend is just ahead, Blehm says they’re asking residents to find other ways to recreate off the river which could be through lakes, pools, or whatever is available, just not on or near the closed river.