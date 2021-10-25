Heavy winds cause tree to fall, could worsen flooding in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A tree that has fallen in front of a residence on Fairmont Avenue in Fresno is just one of the dangers caused by the sudden heavy rain in the Central Valley Monday.

Heavy winds from the storm forced the roots of the tree through the pavement, cracking the ground and damaging the sidewalk. Department of Public Works officials say it’s lucky that the fallen tree wasn’t near any drainage systems, which could have caused intense flooding in the area.

“The local storm drain system operated by the flood control district can really only handle about half an inch of water in an hour,” says Department of Public Works Director Scott Mozier. “If we get a downpour, residents can expect some water short-term in the streets until the storm drain system catches up and can drain that away.”

If you see a fallen tree causing issues or debris obstructing storm drains, you can report it by calling 3-1-1.