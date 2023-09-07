FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Boots in the Park is one day away and Fresno Police is sharing tips to prepare you for a fun and safe night out.

Officers say that people can expect a lot of traffic congestion going into Woodward Park.

City of Fresno issues an advisory for Boots in the Park.

“Try and plan ahead. We’re expecting 15,000 plus people there in the event so there will be a lot of vehicles and a lot of people,” says Todd Turney, a sergeant with the Fresno PD Traffic.

The City of Fresno also issued an alert for those planning on attending the show to look into rideshare apps like Uber and Lyft saying there will be drop-off and pick-up at the Audubon Drive entrance.

The city added that concert-goers can park at River Park in front of Mimi’s Cafe and take a bus to and from the venue. The fee is $1.00 and it will drop off and pick up concert-goes near the Audubon Drive entrance.

For those wanting to take their own vehicle to the event, the city says parking is enforced and is $5.00 per vehicle and can be purchased through downloading the ParkMobile App or paying at the kiosk with a credit or debit card – but expect lines.

The gates open at 4 p.m. and the event ends at 10 p.m.

This is the second time Boots in the Park has made it’s way to Fresno this year with this show including Kane Brown, Tyler Hubbard, LOCASH, Leaving Austin, and Luwiss Lux.

Organizers of the event say it will be an evening full of live music, craft food and cocktails, line dancing, interactive art installations, and much more.

“We just want everyone to be safe, whether you’re walking, whether you’re riding a bicycle, whether you’re driving, we just want everyone to be safe and be responsible. We don’t want anyone drinking and driving, plan ahead with those things to try and be safe and responsible,” says Sgt. Turney. “We want people to enjoy the event, It’s a big-name star coming here to Fresno, and we want to represent the city very well. Also, we want people to have fun at the event, just be safe and try to plan ahead.”

As of now, officers say there are no road closures expected.