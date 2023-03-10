SONORA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The massive amounts of continuing snowfall proved to be too much for an area school gymnasium.

In a Facebook post, officials from Clovis Unified’s Sierra Outdoor School confirm the camp’s gym collapsed Thursday night from the inclement weather.

Since 1970, thousands of elementary students have gathered and played games and visited the building that is part of the district’s Sonora campus that conducts science camps for the school’s sixth graders as well as students from around the state, according to officials.

Camp had been canceled all week due to the extraordinary snowfall and no students were present when the collapse occurred, school officials say.

Officials say that camp for next week is expected to be back on schedule, and the team has already made plans for using other buildings and areas for recreation.

The post ends with a message to viewers “We will miss the gym that served us well for 50 years, and we will smile for all of the special childhood memories that were created within it.”

The school is asking anyone who has a great Sierra Outdoor School camp memory, to share it in the comments on the school’s Facebook page.