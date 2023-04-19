FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A carport had significant damage after an early morning fire, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Fire crews say they responded to the area of Clark and Indianapolis avenues in central Fresno around 3:00 a.m.

According to Fresno Fire, they got several calls of heavy smoke and flames at an apartment complex. Fire crews say they were able to contain the fire to a single carport. It’s unknown how many vehicles were damaged.

Officials say a nearby structure has some heat damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.