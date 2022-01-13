Officer-involved shooting reported in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- An officer-involved shooting was reported in Downtown Fresno Thursday afternoon.

The area is located in the area of R and Tulare streets in Downtown Fresno. This area is near the Meux Home Museum and the Greyhound station.

Fresno police say that officers responded to a call about a subject with a knife, and shots were fired shortly after officers arrived.

The suspect’s current condition is unknown at this time.

According to police, Tulare Avenue is closed to traffic from R Street to Q Street as a result of the shooting.

Fresno Police Department helicopters are flying over the scene and were heard calling for a person to come out.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for more details as they surface.

