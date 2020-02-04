Heavy loss after fire burns market in Fresno County

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) Fresno County fire crews battled a grocery store fire with a home attached at Jennie’s Market near Britten and Cherry Avenues.

Officials tell us there were three people inside the home. They say there was a breaker trip around 2 a.m. so they switched to another power source. That’s when the residents found a fire in the attic.

All three people were able to get out safely and the fire is now contained.

The Battalion Chief tells us there were no working smoke detectors in the building. 

