Heavy fire forces family out of their Fresno home

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The second floor of a southeast Fresno home has been destroyed after Fresno Fire says flames tore through the structure Wednesday evening.

Crews were called to the scene around 9:15 p.m. in the area of Nevada and Sierra Vista Avenues. They reported that the second story of the two-story home was on fire and crews moved quickly to extinguish the flames.

Units are on scene of a #HOUSEFIRE on the 4600 Blk of E. Nevada. Engine 1 first on scene reporting heavy fire. pic.twitter.com/1MeSBlgfjn — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) April 30, 2020

According to Fresno Fire, the family inside reported a popping sound immediately before the blaze started. They all escaped from the home safely. Investigators are working to establish the cause.

The fire department says there is extensive damage to the second floor and the Red Cross is helping them find other accommodation.

