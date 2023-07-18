FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The recent heatwave has sparked concern for the unhoused community in Fresno, local experts said they have seen a disturbing trend in the homeless population.

“Almost the majority of people who are sleeping on one of our pillows tonight is a child,” said Matthew Dildine, CEO of the Fresno Mission. “If you think about your own child, they might have access to pools and large houses with sufficient air conditioning and yards to go plan and shade and parks, and all those things.”

Triple-digit heat has not only been uncomfortable but also extremely dangerous.

Experts urge people to know the signs of both heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

“You basically become altered, you are not yourself there’s confusion,” said Dr. Jessie Werner with UCSF, Fresno. “People may have seizures and that’s really the marker and the sort of confusion and not being able to think straight is the marker that you have entered into heat stroke.”

According to the CDC, heat stroke is the most serious heat-related illness. It occurs when the body can no longer control its temperature: the body’s temperature rises rapidly, the sweating mechanism fails, and the body is unable to cool down.

Experts say when heat stroke occurs, the body temperature can rise to 106°F or higher within 10 to 15 minutes. Heat stroke can cause permanent disability or death if the person does not receive emergency treatment.

Symptoms of heat stroke include:

Confusion

Altered mental status

Slurred speech

Loss of consciousness (coma)

Hot, dry skin or profuse sweating

Seizures

Very high body temperature

Death if treatment delayed

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include: