CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Old Town Clovis Farmers Market has been canceled Friday due to the heat advisory in effect, the Business Organization of Old Town (B.O.O.T) officials announced Thursday.

The organization made the decision for the safety of vendors and visitors.

BOOT officials say Saturday’s Farmers Market on Pollasky is still on from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The National Weather Service office in Hanford has issued an excessive heat warning for Fresno and the San Joaquin Valley with temperatures between 106 to 115 degrees effective until Friday at 8:00 p.m.

You can check out KSEE24’s 7-day extended forecast below: