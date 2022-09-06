CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Thousands of PG&E customers are without power in Clovis as record-high temperatures continue to hit the Central Valley.

At 3:22 p.m., officials reported that 4,200 customers lost power due to an outage.

The company has shut down power for the customers to prevent equipment failure that would result in longer outages impacting an even higher number of people.

Power is expected to be restored for all customers at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials said the intense triple-digit heat has created a huge demand for energy as people run their air conditioners to try to stay cool.

As the state’s power grid struggles to keep up with the high demand, consumers are asked to save energy by reducing usage from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in order to prevent further outages.

You can stay up to date on outages throughout the state by visiting PG&E’s outage map.