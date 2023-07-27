MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke announced the most significant human trafficking and illegal marijuana processing area they have encountered.

Warnke says along with the illegal grow there were sixty people that were promised jobs and brought across the border on the promise of making money.

“They’re scared to death,” says Warnke. “It’s heart-wrenching. So we’re going to try and take care of these folks. Do everything we can. Send some prayers, please.”

Detectives with Merced County say this is a suspected drug and human trafficking operation and they found thousands of pounds of finished marijuana.