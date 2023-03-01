FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Simulated explosions and simulated gunfire could be heard across the city this weekend, due to military training.

The California Air National Guard’s 144th Fighter Wing will be conducting a military training exercise on March 3rd and 4th at the Fresno ANG Base.

According to base representatives, during the exercise window, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. residents may hear increased aircraft noise, simulated explosions, and simulated

gunfire coming from the installation.

Increased numbers of military aircraft (F-15C Eagles) will also be taking off from the Fresno Yosemite International Airport, officials with the base said.

The exercise is required to evaluate the operational readiness of the men and women of the 144th FW while testing the wing’s aircraft generation capabilities.

During the exercise, Airmen from all career fields work together seamlessly to perform the wing’s homeland defense mission.

While the sounds of explosions and gunfire may be heard coming from the main areas of the base, most activity will not be visible from McKinley Ave. or the surrounding area.

For additional information or questions, contact the 144th Fighter Wing Public Affairs Office, Capt. Jason Sanchez, at (559) 454-5246, or via email at jason.sanchez.6@us.af.mil.