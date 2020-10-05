Healthy meals for kids available at various locations

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Healthy grab-and-go meals for kids will be available at locations throughout the Central Valley during the pandemic – starting Monday.

From Oct. 5 until Dec 31, Fresno EOC will be serving the meals at 12 locations across Fresno, Madera, and Tulare counties.

A list of the sites is available here.

“It’s unacceptable that any children in our community are going hungry,” says Jon Escobar, Fresno EOC Food Services Director.

“We live in the ‘agricultural capital of the world,’ and we want to make sure that those youth who rely on free or reduced-price school meals continue to get fed when school is off-campus, and they lack access to meals.”

Meals will be made available to all children, without any eligibility documentation, who are 18 years of age and younger, organizers say.

