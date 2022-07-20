FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Two new variants of the coronavirus are driving an ‘unprecedented’ wave of new infections in the Central Valley.

Wednesday, Fresno County Public health officials acknowledged a 20% positivity rate in the county, but now they say that number, which is already one of the highest in the state, could be even higher.

“There’s really no official way to report these results, so we know that we’re undercounting positives,” said Dr. Rais B. Vohra, the Interim Chief Medical Officer for Fresno County Public Health.

In their first public COVID-19 presser in July, Fresno County Public Health is now warning the public of yet another wave in local case numbers.

“Our percent positivity is 20% and that is just the official case county, that is not including the unofficial case count from the at-home test kits everyone has and is using,” said Vohra while holding high an at-home COVID test kit.

Dr. Vohra encourages at-home testing because it is so accessible and is a good way to instantly tell if you are infectious with COVID-19 or not, despite the case count being difficult to grasp.

“As predicted, we’re still having high numbers,” said Vohra.

Hospitalizations are also up.

In Fresno County, 219 people are COVID positive in Fresno County hospitals. That’s more than four times the number of patients in May.

Vohra says these numbers are adding unnecessary strain.

“All of the area hospitals are really just at capacity; we’re really straining not just because of COVID but because of everything else. It’s just a really hard time right now,” he said.

Public Health echoed precautions like masking, getting vaccinated, and isolating if, you’re positive.

“Mandates are very controversial, and there’s always the question of how are they going to be enforced? I don’t think there is an appetite for mandates, it’s really going to be just strong recommendations,” he responded.

Although these recommendations never fully went away, health officials are reinstating them to the general public.

“It’s going to be like this for the month of July, that is what our models are projecting, and so this is basically where we are,” concluded Dr. Vohra.

The best way Public Health says they get a true number of positive cases is in wastewater.

They have the results for June but have yet to get July’s numbers because of supply chain issues.