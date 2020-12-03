Health officials report new COVID-19 outbreak at Foster Farms Livingston complex

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced County health officials Thursday reported a new coronavirus outbreak at Foster Farm’s Livingston complex.

The outbreak, listed on Merced County Public Health’s COVID-19 Case Data dashboard, means there are at least “three or more unrelated, laboratory-confirmed cases linked to a workplace facility within a two-week period.”

Outbreaks are removed from the list after there are no additional confirmed cases at the facility for a two-week period.

According to information on the dashboard, health officials work closely with the facility affected by an outbreak regarding cleaning protocols, contact tracing within the facility, procedures regarding notification of close contacts, increased testing, and other guidance to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

The last outbreak affected the Foster Farms facility in August, killing nine workers and forced its temporary closure, before it reopened in September.

