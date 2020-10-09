Health officials confirm two deaths caused by West Nile virus in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — West Nile virus in Merced County claimed two lives, according to a Thursday announcement by the Department of Public Health.

Officials say the two who died were Merced County residents and over the age of 50 with under underlying health conditions.

“These tragic deaths from West Nile virus are a strong reminder that everyone should increase efforts to protect themselves and their families from mosquito bites,” says Dr. Salvador Sandoval, Merced County Health Officer.

Officials say the West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the United States and is most commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito.

There is currently no cure for the virus, or vaccines to prevent it.

“We are at the peak of the mosquito season here in Merced County. It is important that people take an active role in reducing mosquito breeding populations around their homes. Dump and drain any standing water. West Nile virus can be very serious and it is important to not only protect yourselves but your loved ones as well,” states Rhiannon Jones, General Manager of Merced County Mosquito Abatement.

Most people infected with West Nile virus do not feel sick. About one in five people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms, such as headache and fatigue.

