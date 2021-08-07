Health officials caution residents as wildfire smoke moves into the Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Smoke from California wildfires has prompted the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District to issue a health caution due to potential smoke impacts that may affect the entire Valley.

Officials say this smoke comes from various wildfires burning in Northern California and other fires burning in Mariposa and Tuolumne counties.

The caution was released on Friday and officials say it will remain in place until the fires are extinguished, or until smoke is no longer affecting residents in the area.

The District says those being impacted by the smoke should stay indoors to reduce exposure to particulate matter, which can trigger asthma attacks, aggravate chronic bronchitis and increase the risk of stroke and heart attack.

According to officials, those with existing respiratory conditions, such as COVID-19, are especially susceptible to health affects from particulate matter and should remain indoors to reduce exposure.

Air district officials recommend that residents experiencing poor air quality from the smoke should move to a filtered, air-conditioned environment with closed windows.

Officials also say paper and cloth masks used to protect individuals from COVID-19 may not be sufficient protection from wildfire smoke inhalation.

Resources on how to protect yourself from smoke exposure can be found on the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District website.

Residents can also visit the RAAN website to check current air quality conditions for any location in the Valley.