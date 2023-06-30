FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After a six-month gap that saw users of Anthem Blue Cross insurance not having their health coverage accepted at Community Medical Centers, the health provider and the health insurer have announced a deal has been struck between the two sides.

In an update to its insurance information, Community Medical Centers officials say they are pleased to announce that they have reached a multi-year agreement with Anthem Blue Cross and are once again in-network for Anthem members. The agreement is retroactive to January 1, 2023 and applies to Anthem Blue Cross consumers enrolled in commercial and Medi-Cal health plans.

Community Medical Centers facilities include Community Regional Medical Center (CRMC), Clovis Community Medical Center, Fresno Heart & Surgical Hospital and Community Behavioral Health Center.

The split between the two sides was first made public in January when Community Health Systems announced that contracts between Anthem Blue Cross, Cigna, or United Healthcare had expired at the end of 2022. That meant any procedures performed at Community Medical Centers’ facilities starting January 1, 2023, would be considered out-of-network.

As of June 30, 2023, all three health insurance carriers are once again accepted at Community Medical Centers. Health plan agreements are in place for:

Aetna

Anthem Blue Cross

Blue Shield of California

Cigna

Community Care Health

Health Net/CalViva

Health Smart

Humana

Multi-Plan

United Healthcare

On the update, Community Medical Center officials thanked their physicians, staff and patients for patience and support while they worked through the negotiations.