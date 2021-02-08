Some health departments requiring teachers to get COVID-19 surveillance testing

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – As more students return to in-person learning, some county health departments are requiring teachers to get tested for COVID-19.

Governor Newsom is currently not requiring schools to do surveillance testing on their staff, but the Fresno County Department of Public Health is requiring surveillance testing for the schools wishing to offer in-person instruction.

Clovis Unified School District is finishing up their second round of surveillance testing where they test random staff members who volunteer to be tested for the coronavirus.

“We require the surveillance testing at the level of 10% on a monthly basis but it does help ensure that we are identifying any potential outbreaks,” said Fresno County Department of Public Health’s John Zweifler.

However, not all Central Valley health departments require surveillance testing. Simon Paul with Madera County Health Department said they are focused on getting their general public tested if needed along with working with school districts to offer rapid testing sites.

“We are revising to see how getting vaccines adjust our re-opening plans so there is just so much influx and the schools want to get pen and they want to get testing,” said Paul.

Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency does not currently require surveillance testing for schools open for in-person learning – but officials do recommend doing it.

The agency’s Staci Chastain said surveillance testing will help stop a potential outbreak from happening.

“This truly is for every body’s best interest because what we would hate is for a situation would happen where multiple positives would happen and then the entire school gets shut down,” said Chastain.