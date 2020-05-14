Health department’s Dinuba District Office closes temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Dinuba District Office of the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency has temporarily closed following a confirmed case of COVID-19 with a staff member.
According to a statement released Thursday, the employee began to show symptoms and notified a supervisor. The employee later tested positive for coronavirus.
The office, located at 1066 N. Alta Avenue in Dinuba, is closed for cleaning and all members of the Tulare County workforce who may have been in contact with the employee are being notified.
Public access to the office has been blocked since Mar. 23.
Anyone requiring services from the Dinuba Distict Office should call 800-540-6880.
