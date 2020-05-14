Health department’s Dinuba District Office closes temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – This file image provided by The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange) the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab. A new type of coronavirus test offers a cheaper, quicker way to screen for infections, moving the U.S. toward the kind of mass screening that experts say is essential to returning millions of Americans to school and work. But the first so-called antigen test _ announced Saturday, may 9, 2020 by the Food and Drug Administration _ is not quite the kind sought by top government health officials. It is less accurate than the current gold standard for testing and can only be run on specialized equipment. (NIAID-RML via AP)

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Dinuba District Office of the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency has temporarily closed following a confirmed case of COVID-19 with a staff member.

According to a statement released Thursday, the employee began to show symptoms and notified a supervisor. The employee later tested positive for coronavirus.

The office, located at 1066 N. Alta Avenue in Dinuba, is closed for cleaning and all members of the Tulare County workforce who may have been in contact with the employee are being notified.

Public access to the office has been blocked since Mar. 23.

Anyone requiring services from the Dinuba Distict Office should call 800-540-6880.

