FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Health Department is reporting a rise in COVID cases, with 2,400 new positive cases from June 4 to June 10, and a 12.8% positivity rate, compared to the state’s 8.6%.

“Nine hundred sixty-nine since the last update. Our total number of COVID-associated related fatalities is 2,766, and currently, we have 109 folks hospitalized,” said Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra.

In vaccine-related news, assistant director of the health department Joe Prado says the county has pre-ordered more than 20,000 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine for children under five years old, which is expected to be authorized by the FDA next week.

“So we’re planning the week after that for vaccines to start being delivered in Fresno county. Pfizer is a three-dose regimen right now. Moderna has a first dose, and then four weeks later you can have your second dose,” he said.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Fresno City Council voted to end the local COVID-19 emergency order, in result terminating the eviction moratorium that protected renters

“As they go forward, they are going to have to pay rent,” said Mayor Jerry Dyer.

Dr. Vohra responded to that proclamation by saying it doesn’t change what the health department does and he wants to remind citizens to pay attention to their work environment and social circle.

“I think that’s going to be a much better indicator of your risk than a more broad proclamation from the city or the county,” Dr. Vohra said.