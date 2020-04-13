COVID-19 Information

Health care center in Visalia now has 112 cases of COVID-19 — which is more than 40% of all Tulare County cases

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A Visalia health care center now has 112 COVID-19 cases — which is more than 40% of the cases for all of Tulare County.

Redwood Springs Healthcare Center said Monday that 71 residents and 41 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Six residents have died, according to officials at Redwood Springs.

Of the residents who tested positive, 56 are still in-house and eight are in “acute care.”

Fifty-six more residents are awaiting test results — along with four staff members.

A total of 32 residents and staff have tested negative.

Tulare County reported 37 new cases on Monday — bringing the number of COVID-19 cases to 264. Of those cases, 13 have died and 15 have been reported as recovered.

Of the 264 cases, 25 were travel-related, 167 were due to person-to-person contact, and 72 were under investigation.

Health officials said 413 people were under self-quarantine and being monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

