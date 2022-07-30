FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Highway Patrol says a man in his 50s was killed after he crashed his car head-on into another car driven by a teenager.

Officers say on Friday night, just after 9:00 p.m., they responded to a call of an injury crash on Fruit Avenue, south of Tenaya Way, in northwest Fresno. Investigators say when they arrived, they found the 57-year-old Fresno man in his Toyota Scion, suffering from critical injuries after he’d veered into the path of a Nissan Altima driven by a 15-year-old boy from Fresno, and crashed.

Emergency crews say the driver of the Toyota died at the scene and the driver of the other vehicle was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. They further say the driver of the Toyota was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the collision.

The CHP is continuing its investigation and says it doesn’t know if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.