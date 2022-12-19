KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A head-on collision in Kings County leaves one woman dead and one man injured according to the California Highway Patrol.

On Monday, at approximately 5:15 a.m. the Hanford area, CHP was notified of a collision where an ambulance responded on SR-43, north of Fargo Avenue, within the unincorporated area of Kings County.

Officials say a 45-year-old female was driving northbound on SR-43, north of Fargo Avenue at an undetermined speed. A 72-year-old man was driving southbound on SR-43, approaching from the opposite direction.

For reasons that are undetermined the woman traveled into the southbound lane and collided head-on with the man, officers say.

Medical officials determined that the woman suffered major injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say the man, identified as Armando Banuelos, was transported to CRMC in Fresno for minor injuries.

This collision is pending further investigation and it is unknown at this time if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor.

Any questions regarding this collision should be directed to the CHP Hanford Area Public Information Officer Timothy Palmer at (559) 582-0231.