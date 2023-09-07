FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Felicia Quiroz, the woman charged with murder and arson for allegedly setting 59-year-old Eric Bennett on fire in April, pleaded not guilty.

Quiroz is now in the Fresno County Jail, as Eric Bennett’s family mourns the loss of their loved one.

Ricky Gonzalez was the first person on the scene and attempted to rescue the burning man on April 24.

Now he wants justice for Bennett, who he says died in his arms.

“It’s messed up to have somebody die right there in front of you, looking at you. You know? I’m just sad you know, that I couldn’t save him. You know, at least I know that he wasn’t alone when he died,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez rushed over his backyard fence when he saw the smoke and heard the man cry for help.

That’s when he found him holding onto the side of the culvert.

“Every time I pulled it was just too painful for him. You know, getting burned you see his legs are on fire and stuff like that,” said Gonzalez.

He was later joined by others who wanted to help, they tried everything; they got a ladder, water, and a fire extinguisher, but nothing worked.

“I just end up holding him. You know, holding him until somebody came.”

As Bennett held onto the side of the culvert, Gonzalez said the man went limp and fell out of his arms into the fiery culvert below.

Gonzalez later found out Bennett, who used to be a barber, was the man who used to cut his hair.

We learned from Bennett’s sister that he lost his job and became homeless after COVID-19 hit.

Gonzalez went to the funeral, but the experience has haunted him.

He has winced and moved to Sanger.

“I can still see him falling from my arms backward into the fire you know. And that’s what I see all the time,” he said.

Homeless murders now make up 30% of Fresno’s homicides.

Felicia Quiroz will be back in the Fresno County Superior Court on September 21.