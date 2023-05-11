REEDLEY, Calif. (KGPE) – The sisters of fallen Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco are sharing more about their brother and the impact he made not only on his community but the lives of his loved ones.

It has been three months since Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco was gunned down while on the job.

The 24-year-old became the first officer on the police force to die while on duty. The community knows him as a police officer and a hero, but to his family, Gonzalo Carrasco was so much more.

As the firstborn, Gonzalo’s sister Alma Ordaz lost the person she spent most of her time protecting on January 31.

“I still don’t believe it. I can see the headstone and see his name and see his picture, but I still don’t believe it, it’s still been hard,” says Ordaz, older sister of Officer Carrasco. “Every night I would pray to God to please take care of him and bring him back home. So every night before bed I would pray for him to be safe and come home.”

Inside their house in Reedley, there’s a lot of love, a lot of support, and on this day, a lot of tears, and even a little laughter as the sisters reflect back on the early years when there didn’t seem to be a care in the world.

Little Christopher, the youngest of the siblings at just 9 years old, lost someone he looked up to – someone he used to enjoy playing with.

Gonzalo’s sister Paola lost her best friend. Gonzalo was the one she could count on to listen to music with, dance with, drink with, and laugh with.

“He was my best friend. The only person I trusted in this whole entire world. We did everything together. Everything. When we started working he became a work-a-holic and I would text him like, hey, I miss you like where are you? I feel so alone. I was like come home and he would just text back, miss you, too,” says Paola.

Officer Carrasco also loved the idea of becoming a dad for the first time and despite having a badge and his tough exterior, the sisters say he too had those first-time dad jitters.

“He was scared. He was like what if I hold him and break him and I’m like you’re not going to break him. Like, once he’s here, you’re just going to hold him and not want to let go I’m like you just have to live that moment once he’s here,” says Ordaz.

A moment that was robbed from him. Robbed from both of them and signs of soon-to-be fatherhood can still be found in his bedroom today.

His siblings often lay on the bed to think of him, but the room has remained untouched since the day Gonzalo was killed.

“I’m not angry, I wonder why, but for what? You know, he took my brother, but no question or answer is ever going to bring him back. All I feel right now is sadness. You know, I just miss my brother. Maybe later I will feel anger toward the person,” says Paola.

For now, the sisters are focused on healing, on being there for their parents, their younger brother, Christopher, and baby Maximus.

The sisters also want to thank the community for all the support over these past few months.