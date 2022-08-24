FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of 62-year-old Arthur Caballero said he will always be remembered as not just a great dad, father, and grandfather, but also a hero.

“He was a good guy, I love him,” said his son, Arthur Ramirez Caballero, Jr. on the morning of Aug. 24.

Back in June 2020, a young girl was swimming in the Kings River near Sanger when she began to struggle in the water.

Caballero jumped in and swam to the child, bringing her to the shore. However, he was carried away by the fast-moving current. His body was discovered a few miles from where he jumped into the river.

“To be here with the family of a man who sacrificed everything in order to save a child who he did not even know,” said Jerry Dyer, Fresno’s Mayor. “Chose to do something that 99% of the people would not do, that really is the definition of a hero in my eyes.”

Caballero was posthumously awarded the Carnegie Award by the City of Fresno.

The award is given to individuals who have risked their lives or lost their lives to an extraordinary degree to save someone else.

“His laugh is something that we’re going to miss a lot,” said his granddaughter, Dezira Puentes.