He shot his victim and fled, deputies say. He’s now behind bars.

Gary Gregory, 25 (courtesy of Merced County Sheriff's Office)

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 25-year-old man was booked into Merced County Jail after he allegedly got into a fight and shot someone, according to Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Gary Gregory fled the scene in Stevinson following the incident on Friday. Detectives received leads that he was in the Bay Area and contacted family members there. The suspect then turned himself in to local police Saturday night.

Gregory was then back to Merced and booked on a charge of attempted murder. The victim remains in a Modesto hospital in critical condition.

