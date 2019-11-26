He made his victim dig his own grave; the family wants the Governor to deny parole

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A man who made his special needs victim dig his own grave before killing him will be out of prison unless Governor Gavin Newsom takes action.

Newsom has until mid-December to deny parole to 57-year-old David Weidert. Weidert was convicted of the November 1980 killing of 20-year-old Mike Morganti.

The victim’s family is still haunted by Morganti’s death almost 40 years later.

“It’s gut-wrenching,” said Mike Morganti’s sister Vikki Van Duyne.

“They go through the crime step by step. Why did you hit him with a baseball bat 64 times? Why did you stab him in the stomach with the shovel when he reached out and grabbed your leg? It is awful and you picture your brother getting the crap beat out of him and never fighting back.”

Van Duyne began to cry as she replays the parole hearing for the person who killed her brother.

Each time she looks at Weidert she is forced to relive Morganti’s death.

According to Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, 18-year-old David Weidert kidnapped 20-year-old Mike Morganti 39 years ago. Weidert then drove Morganti to the foothills outside of Clovis, beat him, and tried to strangle him, before making him dig his own grave.

“He buried this boy alive,” said Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp. “His hand came out of the grave. It came out of the dirt. And they continued to cover him. There was dirt in his lungs. It is barbaric.”

Weidert was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole but, due to California law, his sentence is reviewed every 18 months because of his young age at the time of the crime.

Now Morganti’s family and Smittcamp are begging people to write letters to the Governor to keep Weidert behind bars.

Van Duyne fears that, if released, Weidert will strike again.

“People should be worried about him getting out,” said Van Duyne. “I am not worried about you and me. I am worried about the vulnerable people like Mike.”

Objections can be called into Governor Gavin Newsom’s office on (916) 445-2841. In a statement, the Governor’s office said that it does not discuss individual cases but review receives careful and individualized consideration.

The full letter from Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp to Governor Gavin Newsom can be viewed clicking here.

