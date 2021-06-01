‘He is very friendly and helpful’: 23-year-old father remembered following weekend homicide

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno Police have released the identity of the man found murdered inside a barbershop Sunday afternoon. Authorities say 23-year-old Alex Solorio was found by his coworkers around 1:00 p.m. inside Colima’s Fade Shop on Blackstone and Herndon.

“I think everybody knows him,” said Phat Tran who owns nearby Sew-n-So Alterations. “He is very friendly, smile all the time”

“The thing I really remember about him is that he would sweep garbage, the stuff people would leave around here in front of my shop. He would sweep this side, my side, the other side, you know he is very friendly and helpful.”

He says the 23-year-old was his barber for about a year.

“I saw him on Saturday when we left. He said he was going to cut my hair on Sunday.”

On Sunday, Fresno Police say several of his coworkers found his body inside the barbershop with severe blunt force trauma.

“Initial statements from coworkers who located the male was that he was beyond help,” said Lt. Israel Reyes.

An outpouring of love for the father and his three-year-old girl. Friends writing ‘we love you’ and ‘we will get justice for you.’

The Fresno Police Department says they’re looking at surveillance video and working to identify a suspect.