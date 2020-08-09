‘He did not waste his life:’ Family speaks on 29-year-old man who died trying to rescue children at Reedley Beach

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — The family of Manjeet Singh, 29, is speaking out after he died on Wednesday while attempting to rescue children in the Kings River.

Malkiat Singh was with his brother-in-law, Manjeet Singh, on Wednesday at Reedley Beach, when he says they heard a woman scream for help.

Singh says they saw children struggling in the water and Manjeet jumped into the Kings River, no hesitation.

“My brother throw the Turban and two children, he saved the two children but I told him not go too deeply because too much water inside,” he said.

Singh says the water was too fast underneath and it swept Manjeet downstream. He says crews recovered his brother-in-law’s body about an hour later.

“I lost my brother but he saved two kids,” Singh said.

One child, an 8-year-old girl. The last update we have received is that she is still in critical condition.

Manjeet’s family says he was the kind of person who was always willing to help.“He help for people, he be peoples and he’s American hero,” said Gurindergit Singh, Manjit’s cousin.

Manjeet’s family tells us he moved to America just two years ago to get a job so he could help his parents and family back in India.

Manjeet’s cousin says he was working on getting his truck driver’s license.

“He’s very big dream and he’s come to United States and worked hard,” he said.

Gurdeep Shergill, a family friend says Manjeet will be remembered for his bravery and selflessness.

He says they are now making arrangements to send Manjeet’s body back home.

“The family is heartbroken but at the same time they know their son did something for the community like he did not waste his life,” Shergill said.

The Sikh community will hold a public memorial for Manjeet at the Sikh Institute of Fresno, at 6 p.m. Sunday.

They are asking people to remember to wear a mask and to practice social distancing.

