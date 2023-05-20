FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A hazmat team had to be deployed in Fresno after a fire broke out at an industrial building Saturday afternoon, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Firefighters say around 1:30 p.m. they responded to a commercial fire at General Coating Manufacturing Corporation on 1220 E. North Ave.

Upon arrival, fire officials say smoke was coming from the back of the facility because the sprinkler system activated containing the fire in a specific area.

Because of the presence of chemicals fire crews and employees had to maintain a safe distance while providing water support from afar.

The Fresno Fire Department Hazmat Team and Fresno County Environmental Health were called to aid in the methodical approach to safely contain runoff. Due to the hot temperatures, the Fresno Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) was also called to help rehabilitate responders.

The incident took over 4 hours with 46 personnel tackling the problem. No injuries were reported.