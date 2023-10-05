FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE)- HAZMAT responded to a potential hazard at a winery on Olive and Clovis avenues that may have a potential leak of ammonia according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Workers at E.&J. Gallo Winery reported an incident smell of ammonia. The facility does claim to use ammonia at its site for manufacturing. Joshua Sellar, with the Fresno Fire Department, confirmed that a HAZMAT team is on the scene.

Sellar says the HAZMAT team is working to determine how big the leak is and what appropriate actions are going to need to be taken. Fresno Fire Department says the employees of the facility have been evacuated to an area of safe refuge in the meantime.

An emergency team is on-site in case decontamination is needed in the event of an emergency for the team in the site. Fresno Fire will monitor the area to detect any ammonia gas; if there is, they will shut down the facility to make sure the ammonia leak is out.

No injuries were reported. Anyone with any more information is asked to contact the Fresno Fire Department.