FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — According to the Fresno Fire Department, crews were on the scene of what they describe as a “hazmat incident” near College and Weldon avenues in the area of Fresno City College Thursday.

Fire crews received reports of a chlorine leak, according to a post from the Fresno Fire Department on Twitter.

Fresno City College staff received a text message around 12:20 p.m. on Thursday saying:

“ATTN FCC: PLEASE EVACUATE IF YOU ARE LOCATED AT THE GYM, PRACTICE GYM OR THE POOL. THERE IS A REPORT OF A HAZARDOUS LEAK INSIDE OF THE POOL HOUSE.“

Representatives from the school say there weren’t many people on campus during the incident and that they expect the equipment to be fixed Thursday.