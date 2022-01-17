Missing Merced woman found

UPDATE: Isabel Andrade has been located. She is safe and has been reunited with her family according to Merced Police Department officials.

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced police are asking for the public’s help searching for a missing woman.

Police are looking for help finding Isabel Andrade, 23. Andrade reportedly left her home and attempted to walk to a family member’s home. She was reported missing shortly thereafter.

Andrade is described as 4’9″ tall, approximately 250 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black and yellow flannel, jeans, and a black jacket. She was carrying a purple backpack and a black rolling suitcase.

Anyone with information on Andrade’s whereabouts is asked to contact Officer Henke at (209) 385-6905 or by email at henkea@cityofmerced.org.

